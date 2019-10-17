Long-Serving Democratic Congressman Elijah Cummings Dies at 68

Congressman Elijah E. Cummings died early Thursday morning due to longstanding health complications, his office said in a statement.

At around 2:45 a.m. Thursday, Congressman Cummings passed away at Johns Hopkins Hospital, CNN and other media reported on Thursday.

Earlier, he hadn't returned to work after a medical procedure that he said would only keep him absent for a week, according to the Washington Post.

​Elijah Cummings hasn't taken part in a roll call vote since 11 September.

Cummings has had health issues in recent years. He was using a wheelchair to get around. According to media reports, he was previously treated for heart and knee problems.

He was born on 18 January 1951 in Baltimore.