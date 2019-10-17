Register
12:05 GMT +317 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a bilateral meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2019

    Trump Urges Lawmakers to Censure Schiff Over His ‘Fabricating’ POTUS' Call With Zelensky

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe

    US President Donald Trump’s July phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky was used by Democrats as a pretext to launch an impeachment inquiry last month. Trump denies the accusations that during the call, he pressured Zelensky to investigate 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden.

    US President Donald Trump has gone on Twitter to urge the country’s lawmakers to vote for censuring House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who earlier provided his own interpretation of this summer’s phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

    Trump expressed hope that “all House Republicans, and honest House Democrats, will vote to CENSURE Rep. Adam Schiff tomorrow for his brazen and unlawful act of fabricating (making up) a totally phony conversation with the Ukraine President and U.S. President, me”.

    The tweet followed a move by Republican Andy Biggs to introduce a resolution which specifically accuses Schiff of "a false retelling of the conversation between President Trump and President Zelensky”.

    “These actions of Chairman Schiff misled the American people, bring disrepute upon the House of Representatives, and make a mockery of the impeachment process,” the resolution asserts.

    In previous series of tweets, Trump suggested that Schiff should be arrested for treason and resign from Congress office over his modifying the transcript of the Trump-Zelensky call.

    The US President accused Schiff of making a “totally fraudulent statement to the House and public”.

    The House Intelligence Committee Chairman, for his part, insisted that his summary of the Trump-Zelensky call “was meant to be, at least part, in parody”.

    House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks to reporters after the Trump administration blocked U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland from giving testimony in the House of Representatives' impeachment investigation of Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 8, 2019
    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks to reporters after the Trump administration blocked U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland from giving testimony in the House of Representatives' impeachment investigation of Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 8, 2019
    “Of course, the president never said, ‘If you don’t understand me I’m going to say it seven more times,’ my point is, that’s the message that the Ukraine president was receiving in not so many words,” Schiff said.

    US President Rejects Impeachment Probe as ‘Coup’

    Trump’s call with Zelensky was followed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announcing on 24 September an impeachment inquiry against the US President who is accused by Democrats of pressuring Zelensky to investigate former US Vice President and 2020 Democratic hopeful Joe Biden.

    During the call, the transcript of which was released by the White House, Trump is charged with threatening to withhold financial aid to Ukraine and soliciting a foreign "quid pro quo" meddling to probe the business dealings of Biden and his son Hunter in Ukraine.

    Trump rejected the impeachment proceedings as a “hoax”, a “political witch hunt” and a “coup”, which he claimed aims “to take away the power of the people” as well as […] their God-given rights as a citizen of the United States of America”.

    Related:

    GOP House Intel Panel Member Blames Pelosi for Holding Trump Impeachment Probe ‘Behind Closed Doors’
    Trump Suggests Selling 'Where's Hunter?' Tees During 1st Rally Since Impeachment Probe Began - Video
    Trump Happy to Make Impeachment the Centerpiece of 2020 Campaign
    Whistleblower Complaint Null & Void, Dems' Impeachment Push Has No Legitimacy – Former US Official
    Tags:
    Adam Schiff, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Bella Hadid attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York.
    10 Most Beautiful Women According to British Plastic Surgeon
    Hypocrite Hijinks
    Hypocrite Hijinks
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse