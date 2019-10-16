US Resumes Targeted Foreign Assistance for El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will resume foreign assistance to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras after seeing progress from the countries on addressing illegal immigration, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Today the Department informed Congress of my intent to resume targeted US foreign assistance funding for El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras," Pompeo said.

Pompeo added that as a means of maintaining progress, some funding from the State Department and USAID will immediately resume.

The Northern Triangle countries have made strides deterring illegal immigration from their countries through joint efforts with the United States, Pompeo said.

In late March, US President Donald Trump ordered the State Department to cut all direct financial assistance to the Northern Triangle countries of El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala.

These Northern Triangle countries are the main source of migrants to the United States, and Washington has for years provided assistance to local authorities in order to help stabilize the socio-economic environment there.