16 October 2019
    FILE - In this April 23, 2014 file photo, a man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago.

    US Second-Grader Caught Vaping in Class After Snatching Device From Mother’s Purse

    © AP Photo/ Nam Y. Huh
    A second-grader from Wisconsin’s Country Dale Elementary School recently made headline news after it was discovered that the minor was vaping on school grounds, and that he managed to obtain the device by stealing it out of his mother’s purse.

    Citing a police report on the incident, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that school officials discovered the “Smok Novo” vaping instrument and took it from the student on October 8 at roughly 9:30 a.m. local time. The child was subsequently pulled from the school by a social worker and taken to the Children’s Hospital for a check-up.

    The Sentinel further noted that the mother was made aware of the incident and that she was not cited or charged in the matter. Additionally, the parent told officials that the device contained cannabidiol oil, the active ingredient in cannabis that is often used to treat pain and anxiety, among other conditions, but which does not cause the psychoactive effects associated with marijuana use.

    Although the child was returned to the mother, the local Franklin police informed the Sentinel that the incident report will be kept on file.

    “Well, I have a third- and fourth-grader at Country Dale," parent Nicole Hearold told local news outlet WISN.  “That’s terrible … I mean, I can’t even imagine. Obviously that child has seen an adult or someone else doing that to even know what to do.”

    “I’m sure she regrets leaving it in her purse where he could get ahold of it,” she added, speaking of the child’s mother. 

    A letter regarding the incident was sent to parents later that day. In it, Franklin School District Superintendent Judy Mueller reportedly spoke on the dangers associated with vaping and stressed that students’ wellbeing is of utmost importance for the school, according to the Sentinel.

    As of late, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged against the use of vaping devices, citing a spike in vaping-related illnesses across the US. The agency’s latest figures indicate that 26 deaths have been confirmed across 21 states, and that roughly 1,299 lung injury cases have been linked to the use of electronic cigarettes or vaping devices.

