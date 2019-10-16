Cardi B, Chance the Rapper Believe Trump Will Get Re-Elected Because He Has ‘the Biggest Base’

Donald Trump is currently polling at around 40 percent and is trailing behind the three leading Democratic candidates; but the 2020 race will likely be defined by the outcome of the impeachment process as well as the state of the economy, which has been doing well under Trump.

Hip-hop stars Cardi B and Chance the Rapper believe that Donald Trump is on his way to a re-election because he has the most momentum among all candidates.

“You all can quote me on this a couple of years down the line,” Chance the Rapper said during a podcast conversation with Cardi B and rapper T.I. released on Tuesday. “I think Trump is going to win again at the next election because he’s got the biggest base.”

“He is. I believe it,” Cardi B chipped in. “I really hate to say it, but sometimes I do believe that Trump will be winning,” Cardi B added. “Just because due to the fact that every single time I don’t see nobody saying they love a Democratic candidate. There’s no candidate that people are saying like we love, we want them to win.”

The entertainers were talking to promote their new hip-hop competition reality series, Rhythm + Flow, which premiered on Netflix last week.

Chance the Rapper (real name: Chancellor Bennett) said Donald Trump’s rise to power was due to the political duopoly in the United States. “There’s two parties that pick who they want to run for office, and then there’s a bunch of lobbying and money that gets thrown around, and eventually they come out and say, ‘This is who our leader is,'” he explained.

He also claimed that whoever succeeds Donald Trump will be America’s “first ever independent president. And if they not independent, they’ll be from a fringe party.”

Cardi B – an outspoken supporter of Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders – said that American voters are motivated by fear and racism, and that Trump supporters are inspired by racism.

“A lot of people vote with feelings in America and a lot of their feelings is racism and religion,” she said. “Every single time he always talks about how he wants to take away Medicare and s**t like that. A poor white man that’s getting Medicare is not even caring that he’s saying that, he just cares that he hates Mexicans and he wants to get rid of them,” she said.

When T.I. suggested that voters should follow candidates who put forward “the best ideas,” she replied, “Some people don't give a f**k about the best ideas. They really vote with feelings.”

According to the latest surveys, the top three Democratic hopefuls, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, all have a single-digit lead over Donald Trump, who is polling at around 40 percent. The result of the ongoing impeachment inquiry will likely become a defining factor in the presidential race, but economy may turn out to be just as important.

According to a recent modelling by Moody’s Analytics, a stable economy would see Trump cruise to re-election next year. “If the economy a year from now is the same as it is today, or roughly so, then the power of incumbency is strong and Trump’s election odds are very good, particularly if Democrats aren’t enthusiastic and don’t get out to vote,” said Moody’s chief economist Mark Zandi.