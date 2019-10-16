'Russian Card' Likely to Be Played in US Election Campaign - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The "Russian card" is likely to be played in the US election campaign, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with the International Affairs magazine.

''I think this is almost inevitable. Some say that in principle there is no reason to continue the plot, which has been played dozens of times in America and does not add ratings to anyone", Ryabkov said.

"However, I believe that the general 'negative'... approach to what is happening in politics of today’s Russia, which line it is pursuing in international affairs, has become an integral part of the self-awareness of many American figures, has ingrained itself in the fabric of what is happening in today's Washington", he said in response to a relevant question.

Earlier, US top officials accused Russia of ''systematic meddling into U.S. 2016 presidential campaign'', with former Special Counsel Robert Mueller claiming that U.S. President Donald Trump had been ''in collusion with the Russian government to help him win the election''. The so-called 'Russiagate' led to an investigation by Mueller, who later had to resign, as his report found no exact proof of ''Russia's interference in the election''.