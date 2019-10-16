Register
16:20 GMT +316 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This Feb. 9, 2019 file photo shows A$AP Rocky at Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, Calif. The American rapper, whose name is Rakim Mayers, was ordered held by a Swedish court Friday, July 5, for two weeks in pre-trial detention while police investigate a fight on Sunday in central Stockholm

    Rapper A$AP Rocky Confesses His Sex Addiction After First Orgy at 13

    © AP Photo / Richard Shotwell
    US
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe

    American rapper, songwriter and record producer A$AP Rocky has been candid about his sex drive in the past, claiming his first orgy was at the tender age of 13.

    American rapper Rakim Mayers, aka A$AP Rocky, has revealed he is addicted to sex.

    Although the rapper insisted he could be in a monogamous relationship, in a clip from Untold Stories of Hip Hop acquired by TMZ, A$AP said:

    “I was always a sex addict. Like probably [since] junior high.”
    ASAP Rocky
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / The Come Up Show / ASAP Rocky
    ASAP Rocky

    The Goldie rapper continued:

    “I was horny. I ain’t even have no sperm in my testicles yet but I literally just was horny.”

    As the host emphasised a difference between being horny and having a sex addiction, A$AP responded:

    “I’ve been a sex addict for some time, yeah. These are things that people stay away from, they don’t like to admit. I can’t be embarrassed about it. I don’t do nothing that I’m not proud speaking of.”

    There is no information whether A$AP has actually been diagnosed with a sex addiction.

    ASAP ROCKY IN CONCERT BALTIMORE
    © AP Photo / Owen Sweeney
    ASAP ROCKY IN CONCERT BALTIMORE

    The 31-year-old rapper spoke about his sex life in an interview last year, expressing his penchant for group sex.

    He shared with Esquire that he first began experimenting with group sex when he was in the seventh grade, aged 13.

    The platinum-selling artist recalled how his father had gone to jail for drugs, and his mother moved them to a homeless shelter on 104th and Broadway, with their school just three blocks away. The kids used to be allowed 45 minutes to go out for lunch.

    “The first time was in this apartment building. We took the elevator to the roof, and everybody put their coats on the ground. There were like five girls and ten guys, and we all just took turns,” the artist reminisced, continuing:
    “And hopefully you didn’t have a little d*** because they’re going to tease you! At that time, I wasn’t the biggest guy, but come on, cut me some slack, I was in the seventh grade!”

     

    Related:

    A$AP Rocky May Spend an Extra Week in Swedish Jail Over Trump Intervention - Report
    Trump Says 'Very Disappointed' in Swedish PM as He Didn't Free Jailed Rapper A$AP Rocky
    'Everyone Is Equal Before the Law': Swedish Govt Responds to Trump's Call to Free A$AP Rocky
    Police Arrest A$AP Rocky Fan Who Threatened to Blow Up Swedish Embassy
    Tags:
    orgy, addiction, sex, Sex
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Bella Hadid attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York.
    10 Most Beautiful Women According to British Plastic Surgeon
    Hypocrite Hijinks
    Hypocrite Hijinks
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse