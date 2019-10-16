Fire Breaks Out at NuStar Energy Facility Near San Francisco - Video

Three ethanol holding tanks caught fire at a NuStar Energy petrochemical storage facility in Contra Costa County, California, according to local fire services.
Authorities have advised residents of nearby areas not to go outside and to close all their doors and windows tightly.
A county-wide state of emergency has been declared; firefighters could not cope with the fire immediately, they used all the forces and means available to local rescue services in the region to fight the fire.
The cause of the fire remains unclear.
#BREAKING NuStar just released statement on Crockett Fire: "There are two impacted tanks, which were holding very low volumes of ethanol". Firefighters' main concern is to prevent other tanks from exploding/catching on fire. 80 shutdown. @nbcbayarea https://t.co/oMPqA20V3R pic.twitter.com/FSCs3ucHDK— Janelle Wang (@janellewang) October 15, 2019
Ugly scene in #Crockett as once diminishing fire at NuStar energy is again fully-involved. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/7iifYdxh6k— Philippe Djegal (@pdjegal) October 16, 2019
