Magnitude 4.8 Earthquake Shakes California - USGS

Amid a series of tremors felt throughout California, a magnitude 4.8 earthquake was registered approximately 10 miles from the city of Tres Pinos.

Update: Now magnitude 4.8 Earthquake 16 km (~10 miles) SSE of Tres Pinos#cawx pic.twitter.com/dS7onEHMCw — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 15, 2019

"I was guessing it was over 4 and it sure was. No damage but a good 15-20 seconds of shaking which scared the dogs," one witness, approximately 5 kilometers from the earthquake's epicenter, reported to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). Another individual in the region claimed Hollister Hills "felt a good rumble about 15 sec."

Though some 23 miles from the center of the event, a witness in Soledad, California, was "worried items would fall from shelves" due to the earthquake's strong jolts and rocking.

The EMSC guesstimates 2.9 million individuals felt the tremor to some degree.

Estimated population in the felt area: 2.9 millions inhabitants pic.twitter.com/ilwzhxGN8W — EMSC (@LastQuake) October 15, 2019

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.6 quake was felt nearby less than 15 minutes following the incident.