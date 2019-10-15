No Quiero! Taco Bell Recalls 2.3 Million Pounds of Beef Over ‘Metal Shavings’ Scare

American fast food chain Taco Bell issued a voluntary recall and is now seizing seasoned beef from 20 US states and the nation’s capital after a customer allegedly found a metal shaving in their meal.

Taco Bell customers in nearly two dozen states were recently left with a limited menu after the fast food franchise ordered stores to purge a combined total of approximately 2.3 million pounds of their seasoned beef over the weekend.

According to the chain’s Tuesday news release, the company ceased distribution and ordered the removal of the ground beef after “a customer reported they found a metal shaving in their menu item.”

Areas potentially impacted include: Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, DC, and West Virginia

Taco Bell says that as of 9 a.m. PST on Monday, 100% of the affected restaurants “confirmed product has been removed and discarded,” but did not provide further details of the disposal method.

The United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a separate release on October 14 that said that a total of “three customer complaints” related to the seasoned beef were issued before Taco Bell contacted the agency.

While the FSIS designated the recall as Class I, meaning “use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death,” the document did note that there have been “no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.”

Of course, safety precautions took a backseat for hangry customers who were offered a steak or chicken substitute for their choice of protein.

So Garrett, Ernie, and I pull up to Taco Bell and the guy tells us that they are all out of beef and we are like umm ok and then he proceeds to say “but besides that we are tacotastic!”, wow what a man — gracie 🎃 (@graciekoerber) October 12, 2019

So last night @tacobell in Findlay was out of beef so they said that they could substitute chicken or steak into anything, so I figured that meant like for free since it was their mistake.... nope up charged me for the chicken since THEY were out of beef. How does that make sense — Evan Bader 🦒 (@BaderEvan) October 12, 2019

“Hi welcome to @tacobell, just to let you know we’re out of beef” then why are you open? — Donnie Hurrle (@dhurrle3) October 12, 2019

drove to canton road to get taco bell and they were out of beef. OK that’s fine i’ll just drive to tallmadge circle taco bell. GUESS WHO IS ALSO OUT OF BEEf — sloan kettering 🌻 (@karisonford) October 12, 2019

just went to taco bell in niles and they said they were all out of beef chicken and tortillas... pic.twitter.com/IfHX4LLtOW — taryn ღ (@taryn_kolesar10) October 12, 2019

Thoughts and prayers for Taco Bell to get more beef 🙏 — Bridget (@GoBlueHail) October 12, 2019