Ex-US National Security Advisor Bolton Wanted to Stop 'Ukraine Pressure' by Giuliani - Reports

Former US National Security advisor John Bolton had allegedly called President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s efforts in Ukraine “a drug deal”, according to a Trump administration official, and wanted White House lawyers alerted, US media reported on Monday.

Fiona Hill, Trump's former Russia and Eurasia adviser who left her post in late July, testified before Congress on Monday as part of the ongoing presidential impeachment inquiry. Apart from Rudy Giuliani, she reportedly said that acting White House chief of staff Mick

Mulvaney also took part in the "rogue operation with legal implications."

"I am not part of whatever drug deal Rudy and Mulvaney are cooking up", Bolton told Hill according to her testimony to House investigators, the New York Times reported.

Hill is said to have alleged that Giuliani was involved in pressuring Ukraine into investigating Trump's political rivals and Bolton wanted to stop this.

The NYT also reported that during her congressional testimony the former White House official also said Bolton described Giuliani as "a hand grenade who's going to blow everyone up".

Hill was subpoenaed to testify in the Democratic-led Ukraine investigation.

On 24 September, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal inquiry into President Trump, following allegations from an alleged CIA whistleblower that POTUS had asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the former vice-president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter, during a phone conversation that took place in July.

According to the complaint, Trump pressured Zelensky to look into Biden's role in shutting down an investigation by Ukraine's chief prosecutor into Burisma Holdings gas company, for which his son Hunter Biden acted as a paid board member.

The Ukrainian president has since denied on multiple occasions that he had been pressured, while Trump has described the ongoing impeachment inquiry as a "witch hunt" by the Democrats.

In September, Trump announced that he had sacked Bolton, explaining that he "disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions", while the advisor insisted he had tendered his resignation.

Fiona Hill, Trump's former Russia and Eurasia adviser who left her post in August, testified before Congress on Monday as part of the presidential impeachment inquiry. Apart from Rudy Giuliani, she reportedly said that acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney also took part in the “rogue operation with legal implications."