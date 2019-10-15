According to a gallery director, the brazen theft took place on Sunday afternoon, in mere seconds as he turned away from the front of the gallery, where the piece was displayed.

A man has been caught on camera walking out of the Dennis Rae Fine Art Gallery in San Francisco, with a Salvador Dali "Burning Giraffe" piece valued at $20,000 in hand.

Henry K. Lee, a crime reporter, has posted a surveillance camera video on his Twitter showing the alleged suspect as well as the photo of the stolen artwork.

He was caught on video stealing a Salvador Dali etching from Dennis Rae Fine Art on Geary in Union Square. San Francisco Police Department investigating.

The $20K etching was stolen from Dennis Rae Fine Art in Union Square.

​According to Dennis Rae Fine Art director Rasjad Hopkins, the surveillance camera at the gallery was turned off at the moment of the theft.

​The director also added that the engraving was not secured with a tether that day, even though that is normally the case. He called the entire situation a 'theft of opportunity'.

According to another gallery director Angela Kellett, the piece is too rare to be sold online.