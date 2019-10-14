Ukraine Whistleblower Must Testify in Congress and Reveal Identity - US President Trump

President Donald Trump is currently facing an impeachment investigation launched last month by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He is accused of pressuring his Ukrainian counterpart Zelensky to probe alleged corruption by Joe Biden's son.

US President Donald Trump has called to determine the identity of the whistleblower who filed a complaint about the Trump-Zelensky call this summer. Taking to Twitter, the president also stressed that the whistleblower must testify before Congress.

....Democrat’s game was foiled when we caught Schiff fraudulently making up my Ukraine conversation, when I released the exact conversation Transcript, and when Ukrainian President and the Foreign Minister said there was NO PRESSURE, very normal talk! A total Impeachment Scam! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2019

​US President Donald Trump has been embroiled in a scandal surrounding his July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which he allegedly compelled his counterpart to investigate 2020 election candidate Joe Biden and his son who were purportedly involved in a corruption scheme.

The call instigated an impeachment procedure against Trump in late September. US President Trump, however, has repeatedly pointed out that his conversation with Zelensky was absolutely legal and did not contain any impeachable offence.