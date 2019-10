According to local media reports, six people were shot by an unknown gunman who opened fire in North Philadelphia.

US media reported Sunday, citing police, that six people were transported to the hospital following a shooting that took place in the area of 8th and West Clearfield Streets in North Philadelphia.

No information about their condition was immediately available.

According to CBS 3 Philly (KYW-TV), no arrests have currently been made. An investigation is ongoing.

No further details are immediately available.