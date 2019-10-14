Video: At Least One Person Shot in Florida's Boca Raton Mall, Suspect at Large

Police have updated the local community, saying that SWAT teams are conducting an active search of mall's premises. The area remains on lockdown, and those who are currently in the shopping centre are urged to immediately seek shelter.
Updating-no active shooter. Report of shots fired. One person with gunshot wound transported to Delray Medical Center. SWAT teams grid searching mall. If in mall shelter in place until officers reach you to evacuate you @bocapolice— Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) 13 October 2019
The injured individual was reportedly transported to a local hospital. Meanwhile, eyewitnesses shared footage on social media of the alleged crime scene.
Videos show law enforcement squads entering the building, while authorities secure the area and begin searching for the shooting suspect.
Swat Team going in for active shooter #bocaraton pic.twitter.com/bttJQsKLpA— Rachel Cohn (@umdontbejelly) 13 October 2019
Fire trucks and police surrounding every entrance as we try to leave #bocaraton pic.twitter.com/AkOp8n5Wjo— Rachel Cohn (@umdontbejelly) 13 October 2019
