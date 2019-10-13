US Files Additional Charges Against New Hampshire Wedding Shooting Suspect

A gunman shot several people earlier on Sunday at the New England Pentecostal Ministries church in Pelham, New Hampshire, during a wedding ceremony.

New Hampshire authorities have filed additional charges against the suspect, identified earlier as Dale Holloway. The charges included "attempted murder" of local Bishop and "Second Degree Assault for recklessly causing bodily injury" among the others, the statement said.

NH AG NEWS RELEASE: Additional Charges Filed Against Dale Holloway pic.twitter.com/9LA2YU8r7i — NH DOJ (@NH_DOJ) 13 October 2019

According to the statement, local law enforcement agencies are continuing to investigate "this crime".

The earlier police report said that the attacker injured at least two attendees at the wedding ceremony before he was subdued by guests and apprehended by authorities.

The office of New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu tweeted that an investigation into the incident was underway. Police have not ruled out that the attack was "a random event".