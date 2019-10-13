Register
10:48 GMT +313 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump answers reporters questions as he departs for campaign travel to Minnesota from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 10, 2019.

    Trump Defends US Troop Withdrawal From Syria, Argues US Should Prioritise Its Own Borders

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe

    Before the new Turkish operation on Syria's northeastern borders, Trump vowed to Tayyip Erdogan he wouldn’t stand in the Turks way. POTUS shortly thereafter announced the pullout of troops from northeastern Syria, but the following day US command reported artillery fire directed at their local base, which the Turks had reportedly long known about.

    Before Turkey's latest operation in Syria, President Trump had a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan, vowing he wouldn’t stand in their way. POTUS shortly thereafter announced the withdrawal of American troops from northeastern Syria, but the following day US HQ in the region reported artillery fire directed at their local base, which the Turks had reportedly long known about.

    Donald Trump has defended his decision to withdraw troops from northeastern Syria, telling conservative activists at a Saturday event that the US has its own borders to guard, apparently implying the one with Mexico, which it should prioritise over everything else:

    "Let them have their borders, but I don't think our soldiers should be there for the next 50 years guarding a border between Turkey and Syria when we can't guard our own borders at home", Trump said in a speech to the Value Voters Summit in Washington, an annual conference of religious conservatives, bringing up his chief 2016 campaign promise.

    "Don't forget: they are fighting for their land. They haven't help [sic] us fight for our land", the president said before proceeding: "They're fighting for their land and that's good, but we've helped them".

    US' 'Stabilisation' Effort

    POTUS also approved Saturday night a US plan to send $50 million in stabilisation assistance to Syria. The money is hoped to "protect persecuted ethnic and religious minorities and advance human rights", the Office of the Press Secretary noted in a statement.

    "This funding will provide emergency financial assistance to Syrian human rights defenders, civil society organizations and reconciliation efforts directly supporting ethnic and religious minority victims of the conflict", the statement reads.

    "We hope regional and international partners will continue their contributions as well", the document goes on rounding off: "Ensuring the freedom and safety of ethnic and religious minorities remains a top priority for this Administration".

    After a phone call between Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan last Sunday, in which Trump vowed not to stand in Turkey’s way, Trump made an abrupt policy change and ordered US forces out of northeastern Syria, where they had been fighting alongside Kurdish forces against Daesh*. The Kurds have strongly opposed Washington's move, with quite a few rallying against it in front of the White House and arguing the US has let them down exposing the fighters to a Turkish onslaught.

    Within days Turkey began an offensive against the Daesh militants remaining on its borders and local Kurdish YPG, which it says has links to the PKK, deemed by Ankara as a terrorist organisation supporting the Kurds back at home.

    Deliberate Attack?

    According to acting and former US officials cited by The Washington Post, the Turkish command who launched artillery rounds near a US Special operations outpost in northeastern Syria on Friday, has been aware for months of an American base there, with the fact hinting that Turkey by conducting a deliberate attack could be trying to push the US contingent farther away from the border.

    “We had been there for months, and it is the most clearly defined position in that entire area", one officer asserted as quoted by the US edition.

    Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, brought up the matter shortly before the attack, similarly saying at the Pentagon that the Turkish military “is fully aware, down to explicit grid coordinate detail", of the location of US troops in Syria.

    The incursion was focused on an area of around 60 miles to the west of the town of Kobane, but the cited officials believe that Turkey was after something more grand, seeking to gain control over a much vaster swathe of Syrian land.

    Despite Turkey’s assurances that they were acting in self-defence and hadn’t fired on the Americans, one army officer who spoke about the sensitive issue on condition of anonymity, said that multiple rounds of 155 mm fire were launched from Turkey’s side of the border, noting they had a “bracketing effect” landing on both sides of the US outpost.

    “That’s an area weapon", the officer said, noting its explosive effects. “That’s not something we ever would have done to a partner force".

    ‘No Mistake’

    Brett McGurk, a now retired special envoy for both the Obama and Trump administrations in the anti-Daesh* campaign, voiced deep concerns about the incident Friday, tweeting that the United States had given the position to Turkey.

    “This was not a mistake",  he said remarking it was by far not an inadvertent attack.

    The rounds landed about 9 p.m, within a stone’s throw from the base on Mistenur Hill, US officials said. Navy Capt. Brook DeWalt, a Pentagon spokesman, said in a statement that US troops “came under artillery fire” but were unharmed although there was an explosion.

    Per a Turkish statement issued shortly afterwards, they opened fire after Kurdish forces launched rounds at them, but stopped when addressed by the US forces. The US confirmed that the shelling ended after contact had been established.

    Turkey launched a new military operation in Syria on Tuesday, two days after President Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan debated the issue in a phone call that prompted Trump to withdraw American forces from Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn in response to Turkey’s incursion between the two border towns. To ground his move, Trump said Monday that he wants to end the “endless wars" in the Middle East.

    Turkey’s operation dubbed “Peace Spring”, has been met with a barrage of criticism and scepticism on the part of NATO allies, with a number of countries, including France, Finland and Norway opting to halt their military exports to Ankara. Sweden, meanwhile, has suggested blocking defence exports to Ankara at a European-wide level.

    Related:

    Elizabeth Warren Launches Intentionally False Anti-Trump Facebook Ad
    ‘Wannabe Authoritarian’: Hillary Clinton Compares UK Prime Minister Johnson to President Trump
    US Media Reveal Envoy's Testimony to Congress in Trump Impeachment - Report
    Tags:
    assistance, aid, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse