Register
07:46 GMT +313 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Microsoft Corp. founder Bill Gates.

    ‘Kind of Intriguing’: Bill Gates Met With Epstein For Years Despite Criminal Past - Report

    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe

    The disgraced financier conducted negotiations for years with the Gates Foundation on setting up a charity fund before the software mogul suddenly stopped talking to him. A representative for the Microsoft co-founder said Epstein had lost financial credibility.

    Bill Gates, co-founder and a long-time head of Microsoft, first met with Jeffrey Epstein in 2011, despite Epstein’s 2008 prison time for soliciting child prostitution, and kept conducting business talks with him for years, a New York Times report reveals.

    “I didn’t have any business relationship or friendship with him,” Gates told The Wall Street Journal in September. The report cites “more than a dozen people familiar with the relationship, as well as documents.”

    The remark turns out to be debatable, at least, if the Times report is to be believed. The report says Gates met with Epstein on numerous occasions, with at least three meetings at Epstein’s Manhattan residence. Not only that, but the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation negotiated the creation of a vast charity fund with Epstein and JPMorgan Chase.

    In 2011, Gates reportedly emailed colleagues that “[Epstein’s] lifestyle is very different and kind of intriguing although it would not work for me.” According to Gates’s spokeswoman Bridgitt Arnold, the comment “was referring only to the unique décor of the Epstein residence — and Epstein’s habit of spontaneously bringing acquaintances in to meet Mr. Gates.”

    “It was in no way meant to convey a sense of interest or approval,” she said. 

    The first meeting between the two was orchestrated by Melanie Walker – a ‘science adviser’ to Epstein since 1998 and a senior officer of the Gates foundation since 2006 – and Boris Nikolic, the foundation’s science adviser and a member of Gates’ inner circle. During that initial meeting, which lasted several hours, the two were joined by Dr. Eva Andersson-Dubin, a former Miss Sweden and a former Epstein date alongside her 15-year old daughter.

    “Bill’s great,” Epstein emailed to his friends, according to The Times. “A very attractive Swedish woman and her daughter dropped by and I ended up staying there quite late.”

    Around that time, the report says, the Gates Foundation conducted negotiations with JPMorgan on the creation of the Global Health Investment Fund. James E. Staley, a senior JPMorgan executive, introduced Epstein, an important customer, into the discussions. Epstein offered a much bigger foundation and vowed to attract donations from wealthy friends “and, hopefully, from JPMorgan’s richest clients,” according to the Times.

    There was a caveat, though, as Epstein reportedly sought to get his hands on 0.3 percent of all the money raised by the fund. While not sounding like much, on the scale of billions of dollars it would have meant millions for the convicted pedophile.

    Arnold claimed Gates and his foundation were unaware of Epstein’s mercantile aspirations.

    In early 2012, Gates Foundation staffers began having second thoughts, after Epstein boasted to them at his residence that he had access to “trillions of dollars” of his clients’ money that he could put in a proposed charity fund. The figure sowed seeds of doubt about Epstein’s credibility, the Times says.

    The meetings and the negotiations continued well into 2014, though, when the software tycoon apparently came to the conclusion that something was not right and reportedly stopped talking to Epstein. A Times source said Epstein complained about the severed connection. However, some Gates Foundation officials reportedly maintained contact with Epstein until late 2017. The latter allegation was denied by Arnold.

    “Over time, Gates and his team realized Epstein’s capabilities and ideas were not legitimate and all contact with Epstein was discontinued,” she said.

    On 10 August, Epstein hanged himself in a jail cell where he was awaiting a court hearing on sex trafficking charges. During his life, Epstein boasted about his connections to numerous rich and powerful people across the world, and openly saying he had “dirt” on many of them, which sparked conspiracy theories regarding his death. A subsequent autopsy determined his death was suicide by hanging.

    Related:

    Elon Musk Testifies He Worried Thai Cave Rescuer He Called ‘Pedo Guy’ Was ‘Another Jeffrey Epstein’
    Epstein’s ‘Slave’ Virginia Giuffre Details First Time She Had Sex With ‘Abuser’ Prince Andrew
    Jeffrey Epstein Paid Doctors to Medicate ‘Sex Slaves’ with Tranquilizers - Reports
    Ex-Playboy Model Reveals How Epstein Would ‘Physically Shake’ With Excitement Before Raping Her
    Prince Andrew in Spotlight Again Amid Reports of 'Regular' Visits to Epstein’s Paris Apartment
    Tags:
    Bill Gates, Jeffrey Epstein
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse