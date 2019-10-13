US Media Reveal Envoy's Testimony to Congress in Trump Impeachment - Report

US Ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, will testify next week in the House impeachment probe into President Donald Trump over a controversial 25 July phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, despite vows by the Trump administration that there will be no cooperation from the White House.

Sondland intends to tell Congress that the content of a text message he wrote denying "a quid pro quo" with Kiev was relayed to him directly by Trump in a phone call, The Washington Post said Saturday, citing a source familiar with the testimony.

In particular, the envoy will possibly tell the legislators he has knowledge of whether the president was telling him the truth at that very moment.

"It’s only true that the president said it, not that it was the truth”, the source said, cited by the media outlet.

The US diplomat will also reportedly hold out the possibility that Trump was not truthful enough in his denial of a "quid pro quo" with Ukraine on withholding some $400 million in security aid to Kiev.

“Whether he’s deciding it’s getting too hot to handle and he backs off whatever his position really was a month earlier, I don’t know”, the source suggested, cited by The Washington Post.

Three House committees subpoenaed Sondland after he was invited to testify on Tuesday but did not show up on orders from the State Department

At the center of the controversy remains earlier released text messages between Sondland and acting US Ambassador to Ukraine, William B. Taylor. Taylor had reportedly texted about the "quid pro quo" issue hours before the US Envoy to EU called the US president. “I think it’s crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign”, Taylor texted Sondland, cited by The Washington Post.

According to the source, cited by the US-based media outlet, at that very moment, Sondland called Trump who said then he didn’t “want a quid pro quo […] didn’t want anything from Ukraine”.

In one of the messages, Sondland said, however, that “the President has been crystal clear, no quid pro quo’s of any kind”.

The impeachment inquiry, which was launched earlier by House Dems, alleges Trump had threatened to withhold financial aid to Ukraine, soliciting a foreign "quid pro quo" meddling to probe the business dealings of former US Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunte Biden in Ukraine

Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and slammed House Democrats for waging a new political with hunt.