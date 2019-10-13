Tropical Storm Melissa Forms Off Northeast US Coast - Hurricane Centre

According to the agency, the storm is forecast to weaken as it moves northeast, away from the territory of the United States.
Tropical Storm #Melissa Advisory 6: Melissa Makes a Transition to a Tropical Storm. Should Weaken As It Moves Away from the United States Tonight. https://t.co/eAugFWTUvq? pic.twitter.com/w4bw9kM6ke— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 12, 2019
The NHC stressed that Melissa is expected to "slowly weaken, resulting in a gradual decrease in wind and coastal flooding impacts". US meteorologists warned that "minor to moderate coastal flooding is still expected along portions of the US Mid-Atlantic and southeastern New England coasts around times of high tide".
In September, Hurricane Dorian devastated the islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco, where an estimated 70,000 people were left homeless in the aftermath. The disaster also left dozens dead.
