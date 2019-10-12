Large Part of Hard Rock Hotel Under Construction Collapses in New Orleans, Casualties Reported

At least one person died and several were injured when a hotel under construction partially collapsed. Three people are reportedly missing.

The upper floors of the under construction building started to fall on top of each other and then one of the walls of the Hard Rock Hotel fell to the ground. Photos and videos of the tragic incident have appeared online.

MY GOD... The Hard Rock hotel under construction in New Orleans collapsed, deaths & many people unaccounted for. Witness video is unreal. Praying for families of those affected, and all first responders! Crazy man... 😔 #NOLA pic.twitter.com/brQ68KA8V2 — JST DAVID (@realjstdavid) October 12, 2019

​According to eyewitnesses, a lot of people were at the construction site and many might therefore be trapped, injured, or dead.

Shocking video shared via @BrienFallon:



As the under-construction Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans collapsed, vehicles and a streetcar dodged debris falling down from the construction site as captured from inside a streetcar.



LATEST info from the scene: https://t.co/54kEXtzdMM pic.twitter.com/90Vd6lqoIJ — NOLA.com (@NOLAnews) October 12, 2019

Hard rock hotel NOLA collapsed. pic.twitter.com/XpMS2qWfWa — La Vie Orleans Private Tours (@LaVieOrleans) October 12, 2019

​According to preliminary data, one person died as a result of the collapse and 18 more were injured. Three people are missing.

Police and emergency services have arrived at the scene.

At the scene of Canal and Rampart where the Hard Rock Hotel collapsed. NOPD has roped off the block from car and foot traffic. pic.twitter.com/0hmS0ZY6dk — Katelyn Umholtz (@kumh0ltz) October 12, 2019

