Register
22:40 GMT +312 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Damage is seen after a portion of a Hard Rock Hotel under construction collapsed in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S. October 12, 2019, in this image taken from social media. Michael Hollister via REUTERS

    At Least One Dead, Several Missing After Hard Rock Hotel Under Construction Collapses in New Orleans

    © REUTERS / Michael Hollister
    US
    Get short URL
    1102
    Subscribe

    Several were injured and at least one person died after a hotel under construction with about 45 people working at the site partially collapsed. Three people are reportedly still missing and nearby buildings have been evacuated.

    The upper floors of the under-construction building started to fall on top of each other and then one of the walls of the Hard Rock Hotel fell to the ground. According to preliminary data, one person died as a result of the collapse and 18 more were injured. They have been transported to local hospitals, and their condition is stable now.

    Three people are reportedly still missing and are going to be searched for using drones and dogs. The web-outlet Nola cites a worker as saying that about 45 people were inside when the building collapsed. Police and emergency services are working at the scene.

    “We’re praying for the individuals who remain unaccounted for. It is not proper to say at this point that they are trapped, because we don’t know that, although they may be,” governor of Louisiana John Bel Edwards said.

    Photos and videos of the tragic incident have appeared online. When the under-construction Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans collapsed, vehicles and a streetcar dodged the debris falling down from the site, as footage captured from inside a streetcar shows. However, there are no reports of anyone on the street being injured.

    According to New Orleans Fire Department Superintendent Tim McConnell, it was the upper six to eight floors of the building that collapsed. What is left of the building is said to still be very unstable, so buildings nearby have been ordered to be evacuated as a new collapse is possible, according to the authorities.

    “Our biggest fear right now is the crane, it’s 270 foot. So the reach of that crane, if it were to come down has a tremendous amount of weight on it,” he said.

    ​The cause of the collapse remains unclear. According to local media, Florida-based Hard Rock International’s plans to construct the 17-storey building with hotel rooms and condos were revealed in February 2018 after years of controversy. The project is similar to one by developer Praveen Kailas that was approved in 2011. It allowed adding extra height, although there was a 21-metre-limit for buildings in the area.

    The developer was imprisoned before the construction began, and later the project was passed on to another member of his family. Their company eventually reached a deal with Hard Rock. 

    Tags:
    casualties, building collapse, New Orleans, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse