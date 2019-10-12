Shooting Reported at New Hampshire Church, Assailant Apprehended

There are still no details regarding possible fatalities, but it is reported that several people were wounded.

Several people have been shot at New England Pentecostal Ministries in Pelham, New Hampshire, US. According to the local broadcaster WMUR9, citing Hillsborough County Attorney Michael Conlon, the incident took place shortly after 10:00 and the assailant has since been arrested. There is still little official information regarding casualties, but Conlon told WMUR9 that there are no fatalities.

The office of New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu has stated via Twitter that an investigation into the incident is underway and warned that the church remains "a very active scene".

Video from Pelham, NH scene. A number of ambulances, state, and local police pic.twitter.com/uyQ2cOeoT0 — Korey O'Brien (@koreyobrienTV) October 12, 2019

Social media users, posting alleged pictures and videos from the scene, have reported the presence of local and state police, as well as several ambulances.

Heavy police presence at New England Pentecostal Ministries. One parishioner said he arrived for service to see police tape. He’s patiently waiting to find out if his loved one is ok. ⁦@wbz⁩ pic.twitter.com/pqwrVQzpzg — Tashanea@wbz (@TSWHITLOW) October 12, 2019

According to media reports, people were gathering for a funeral service that was scheduled for around 10:00 when the shooting started. Mourners were then turned away by arriving police officers. It's unclear whether the shooting was connected to the ceremony or to a "Men and Women meeting" that was taking place in the church ahead of the incident.