Shocking Video Shows Anti-Trump Protester Spit in MAGA Supporter’s Face

Even some anti-Trump protesters expressed disgust at the assault. The victim, however, remained stoic.

A Trump supporter wearing a MAGA hat was assaulted by an unidentified protester as a Vice News reporter was interviewing the man on camera ahead of a political campaign rally by the US president in Minneapolis on Thursday.

As the reporter, Elizabeth Landers, posed her question, an identified man spat in the face of David Carlson, the Trump supporter being interviewed, before quickly disappearing back into the crowd. Landers’s jaw dropped in response to the attack, but Carlson remained surprisingly calm.

“Oh nice,” he said sarcastically, wiping his face.

The surrounding people reacted immediately. One man approached Carlson to say he was sorry. Another man approached from behind, saying the attack was not representative of how people feel.

"That's f*****g disrespectful," the unidentified man said. "But on the other hand, that s--t is disrespectful as f**k too," he added, pointing at Carlson's red MAGA hat.

“I respect your opinion,” Carlson replied.

Both Landers and Vice News Director Michael Learmonth tweeted their disgust at the occurrence.

VIDEO: Protester spits on Trump supporter during interview at Minneapolis rally https://t.co/WIN6yJDsqf pic.twitter.com/sXIpvDZbRn — VICE News (@vicenews) October 11, 2019

​​“It was pretty nasty last night outside the Trump rally last night,” Learmoth tweeted, adding the video of the incident.

“I interview a lot of the President’s supporters at rallies & have never seen this before,” Landers said.

I interview a lot of the President’s supporters at rallies & have never seen this before. (My reaction gives that away quickly) https://t.co/UmcsbB3w1A — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) October 11, 2019

​Anti-Trump protesters flocked to Target Center, a basketball arena in Minneapolis, Thursday, blowing colored whistles and chanting Trump’s trademark slogan, “lock him up” – referring to the president himself, according to Fox News. They also set fire to MAGA hats and other Trump-branded objects. Police reported multiple arrests. It is unclear whether the spitter was arrested.