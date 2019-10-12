Pompeo: Iranian Regime Must Change Its Behavior or 'Watch Its Economy Collapse'

In a tweet Friday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Iran to "fundamentally change its behavior and act like a normal nation" unless it wants its economy to collapse.

The tweet comes after US President Donald Trump told reporters earlier Friday that Saudi Arabia will pay for the deployment of additional American soldiers in Saudi Arabia following the September 14 attack on the Arab kingdom's oil facilities, which the US has blamed on Iran.

​In his tweet, Pompeo also confirmed that the US is deploying "additional forces" and "military equipment" to Saudi Arabia to "help restore deterrence against Iranian aggression."

In a statement Friday, the US Department of Defense released a statement: "At the request of US Central Command, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper authorized the deployment of additional US forces and the following equipment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Two fighter squadrons; one Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW); two Patriot batteries; one Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system (THAAD)," Defence Department chief spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in the statement.