Telegram Banned in US From Using Own Cryptocurrency For Fund Raising - Report

The IT company announced earlier its ambitious plan to launch a new digital coin dubbed 'Gram' with own digital wallets available to more than 200 million users of Telegram's messaging platform.

On Friday, The US Securities and Exchange Commission obtained a restraining order to stop the Telegram from flooding the US with its cryptocurrency, claiming that its 'Gram' coins are unregistered securities that cannot be sold to US investors, a complaint unsealed in a federal court in Manhattan said.

According to the US-based media reports, the Telegram's ambitions were rumored in early 2018 when the messaging giant raised nearly $1.7 billion from renowned venture investors, including some from Silicon Valley.

'Gram' will reportedly allow Telegram users to conduct encrypted online transactions within the platform and change digital coins into real cash anywhere in the world.

Earlier some countries have raised concerns that Telelegram's cryptocurrency could be misused by drug dealers and other criminal elements.

The Telegram messenger was developed in 2013 by brothers Nikolai and Pavel Durov, Russian entrepreneurs, who are also known for founding the VK social networking platform. The messenger approximately has 365 million users globally.