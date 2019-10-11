US House Intel Chair Expects to Announce Additional Trump Impeachment Testimony

The impeachment inquiry reflects allegations that US President Donald Trump ostensibly threatened to withdraw financial aid to Ukraine if Kiev fails to probe Joe Biden's son business dealings.

The House of Representatives of Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, leading the impeachment probe into Trump, said Friday the lawmakers would "accelerate" their efforts on the investigation.

"We expect to announce additional testimony from relevant witnesses in the coming days and remain prepared to compel testimony through duly authorized subpoenas as appropriate", Schiff said in a letter to House members on Friday.

Schiff also updated his colleagues on Friday that the committee has scheduled depositions "with Dr. Fiona Hill, former Senior Director on the National Security Council for European and Russian Affairs, who left the White House in August 2019; Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent; Ambassador Gordon Sondland; and State Department Counselor T. Ulrich Brechbuhl".

