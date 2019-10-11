Register
22:21 GMT +311 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A statue is pictured next to the logo of Germany's Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, September 30, 2016

    ‘Not Normal’: Ex-Deutsche Bank Exec Says Trump Tax Returns May Have Been Shredded - Report

    © REUTERS / Kai Pfaffenbach
    US
    Get short URL
    297
    Subscribe

    This week, a US Appeals Court judge ordered the president’s accounting firm to turn over eight years’ worth of tax returns, with Trump taking to Twitter to accuse New York City and State Democrats to try to “go get him” after “failing on all fronts.”

    German banking and financial services giant Deutsche Bank may have destroyed its physical copies of President Trump’s tax returns, an anonymous former executive from the bank has reportedly said.

    David Enrich, NYT finance editor, posted what looks like a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation with the executive, who was not named, asking him to comment on how the bank may have ‘lost’ the US president’s tax returns after Deutsche Bank lawyers told a US federal court that they did not have the returns in their possession on Thursday.

    “Holy f***,” the former executive reportedly replied. “The circumstance could be that they returned any physical copies or destroyed any physical copies under an agreement with a client and cleansed their servers,” they explained.

    “Not normal though,” the ex-exec added.

    Deutsche Bank has yet to comment on the veracity of the NYT’s reporting.

    On Thursday, Deutsche Bank told a US appeals court that they did not have copies of Trump’s tax returns. Trump was known to have done business with the lender, with a 2017 disclosure form showing he had at least $130 million in liabilities with the bank at that time.

    House lawmakers issued a subpoena for the president’s records back in April in a bid to determine whether there was any connection between Trump, his family or company y to “any foreign individual, entity or government.”

    In August, Deutsche Bank indicated that it did have tax returns related to the Trump family, but did not identify which particular documents it had.

    Workers walk past the London headquarters of Deutsche Bank in the City of London, Britain in this May 19, 2015 file photo
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville/Files
    Workers walk past the London headquarters of Deutsche Bank in the City of London, Britain in this May 19, 2015 file photo

    Trump called the Congressional investigation into his finances politically motivated, alleging that it was part of the Democrats increasingly “desperate” efforts against him. Trump’s lawyers sued the House committee digging into his records in April, accusing them of acting in an unconstitutional manner.

    On Monday, Southern District of New York Judge Victor Marrero ordered the president’s accountants Mazars USA to hand in eight years of his tax returns, rejecting the president’s claim of broad immunity.

    On Friday, the president lost a second round in the legal fight over the returns, with judges from the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruling 2-1 that House Democrats did have the right to enforce a subpoena for the records. Pending an appeal, Trump’s lawyers may turn to the US Supreme Court to rule on the issue.

    Calls for Trump to release his tax returns began to surface long before he became president, with his Republican contenders calling on him to release the returns, as per a recent tradition which started under President Richard Nixon.

    Related:

    Moscow Says Deutsche Welle's Actions Are Attempt to Interfere in Russia's Affairs
    Deutsche Bank Has Tax Returns Tied to Trump Family - Report
    Deutsche Bank Has Some Trump Family Tax Returns, Capital One Doesn't, Why It Matters
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Female holidaymakers are getting ready for a sea surfing in Nizhneimeretinskaya Bukhta, Sochi.
    This Week in Pictures: 5 - 11 October
    Destroy & Conquer?
    Destroy & Conquer?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse