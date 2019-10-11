Trump Suggests Selling 'Where's Hunter?' Tees During 1st Rally Since Impeachment Probe Began - Video

US President Donald Trump sharply criticised representatives of the US Democratic Party who advocate his impeachment, during a Thursday rally in Minneapolis.

In his first rally after the launch of the impeachment inquiry, US President Donald Trump called the Democrats "severely sick and sleepy people", while addressing a crowd of supporters in Minneapolis on Thursday,

While ripping into former US vice president Joe Biden, who along with his son Hunter, is also at the epicentre of the impeachment scandal, Trump took a swipe at the Biden family, making apparent references to Hunter keeping a low profile over the recent week.

Slamming Hunter, who as POTUS claims, received more than 160 thousand dollars a month on the board of directors of Burisma, an energy company in Ukraine, without understanding the energy sector, as a "loser", he also sarcastically proposed making a new T-shirt to be sold by his campaign with the inscription "Where is Hunter?"

"Let's do another t-shirt: Where's Hunter?" Trump said.

President Trump: I have an idea for a new t-shirt - "Where’s Hunter?"😂 pic.twitter.com/W5UyxDpndX — TrumpPatriot🇵🇱🇺🇸 (@TrumpPatriotPL) October 11, 2019

Earlier, Trump quarrelled with Frey, who demanded more than half a million dollars for security and other organisational expenses in connection with the Trump rally. Trump's headquarters refused to pay the money.

On 24 September, House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into Trump’s July 25 telephone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The inquiry was initiated after a whistleblower sent a complaint to Congress alleging that Trump threatened to withdraw military aid to Ukraine if Kiev failed to probe professed illegal business activities of the Bidens in the country.