Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Melania Trump Photo Showing Her 'Digging An Escape Tunnel'

Late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel has often used the Trump presidency and its many and ongoing political shenanigans as a basis for his acts and, in some cases directing jokes toward the presidents wife including mocking her accent and telling her that she is married to a "misogynist."

On Wednesday night, Kimmel mocked first lady Melania Trump for her photo op and announcement of a new tennis pavilion at the White House, suggesting that the picture instead detailed her digging an “escape tunnel or shallow grave.”

https://t.co/8u9qQIndBB. Here’s video, jokes about accent & digging an escape tunnel. Tough stuff. — Debbie Brady (@RechecktoCheck) April 7, 2018

​Kimmel took aim at the first wife, joking in front of a photo of her in stilettos and sticking a golden shovel into the ground, saying "as her husband tries to dig up dirt on his opponents, the first lady is building a tennis pavilion on the White House lawn—for real. As if they’re going to be there to enjoy", referencing the encroaching impeachment inquiry on President Donald Trump.

Kimmel continued “there she is, breaking ground in her most rugged pair of construction stilettos. She’s definitely digging an escape tunnel, right? That’s either an escape tunnel or a shallow grave".

Exciting to break ground on the new tennis pavilion project at the White House today. Thank you to all who will help in making this legacy piece possible for future first families to gather at and enjoy for years to come. @theNationalMall @NatlParkService pic.twitter.com/UcYLeJ27Ni — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 8, 2019

​“I love that with all this chaos going on, Melania thought, ‘I will build a tennis pavilion!’” Kimmel mused.

“And now, once that’s built, all guests of the White House will have a front-row seat to this” he added before throwing up an infamous photo of Donald Trump playing tennis in revealing white shorts.

“It’s John Big MacEnroe! It’s Billie Jean Burger King! It’s Roger Well-Federer!” Kimmel quipped, to roars of laughter.

This isn't the first time tha Kimmel has mocked the first lady, as previously he used the "escape tunnel" line about a sinkhole in the White House.

Kimmel was asked by Fox News host Sean Hannity to apologise for an earlier joke he made about the first lady's accent, to which he sarcastically tweeted: