House Democrats Issue Subpoenas for Two Giuliani Associates Who Worked on Biden Ukraine-Probe

Earlier this month, Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani reportedly said that he was preparing lawsuits against key Democrats in an attempt to fend off impeachment proceedings against the president.

Subpoenas have been issued for two Giuliani associates who worked on the Biden-Ukraine probe, a statement released by House Democrats says.

US Congressmen Adam Schiff, Eliot Engel and Elijah Cummings in a letter on Thursday said they have issued subpoenas to two associates of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani for documents regarding the Trump-Ukraine impeachment inquiry.

"Pursuant to the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry, we are hereby transmitting the following subpoenas: A subpoena that compels your client, Lev Parnas, to produce the documents set forth in the accompanying schedule by October 16, 2019; and a subpoena that compels your client, Igor Fruman, to produce the documents set forth in the accompanying schedule by October 16, 2019," the letter said.

Two businessmen, who reportedly helped Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s involvement in Ukraine, are facing charges of violating US campaign finance laws, according to an indictment in a New York District Court.

The indictment charges Lev Parnas and Igor Furman, both US citizens, of funnelling illegal donations from foreign nationals to unspecified political campaigns.

"On or about October 16, 2018, Foreign National-1 wired $500,000 from a foreign bank account… to the defendants for purposes of making political contributions and donations," the four-count indictment charges.

Giuliani has identified the two men as his clients, the Wall Street Journal reported. Both are expected to appear before a judge in the state of Virginia later on Thursday.

© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a bilateral meeting with with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2019

The arrests come a couple of weeks after the US House of Representatives announced that it would launch an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump following his phone call with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on 25 July. In early October, former New York City mayor and Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani reportedly said that he would prepare lawsuits against key Democrats to fend off impeachment proceedings against the president.