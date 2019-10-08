Ilhan Omar Says 'Speculation and Innuendo' From Political Foes Killed Her Marriage - Report

Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar reportedly filed for divorce from her husband Ahmed Hirsi on 7 October, with the 38-year-old Somalia-born politician describing the marriage as “irretrievable.”

US Rep. Ilhan Omar has reportedly claimed that attacks in the media and speculation by political opponents are to blame, in part, for the collapse of her marriage to Ahmed Hirsi.

“Ilhan and Ahmed have been the object of speculation and innuendo from political opponents and the media. This has taken a significant toll on Ilhan, Ahmed, and their three children. As with all marriages, this is intensely personal and a difficult time for their family", the New York Post quotes a statement from her lawyer, Jaime Driggs.

Mr Driggs added that the congresswoman wished for privacy and would have no further comment.

The Somalia-born politician was said to have filed for divorce from Hirsi on Friday in Minneapolis, pleading for her and her husband to be granted “joint legal and physical custody” of their three children.

The divorce filing comes less than two months after Beth Mynett, a Washington DC resident, accused Omar in court papers of having an affair with her husband, Tim Mynett.

The woman is believed to have claimed her husband, who had worked as a political consultant for Omar, had confessed his love for the Democrat and said he was ending their marriage, in divorce papers filed in August 2019.

The court documents state Tim Mynett took their son to a dinner with Omar, later allegedly bringing the congresswoman to the family house while the mother was out of town.

The plaintiff claimed her husband put their son in “harm’s way” by bringing him to meet with the US Congresswoman, who “at that time garnered a plethora of media attention along with death threats.”

However, Tim Mynett denied that he had an affair in the response that he filed in September.

Ilhan Omar’s marriage to Ahmed Hirsi has had its share of ups and downs, as they separated in 2008, with Omarmarrying Ahmed Nur Said Elmi the following year, according to The Hill.

© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite In this July 15, 2019, file photo, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn, right, speaks, as U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. listens, during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington.

Elmi and the politician separated in 2011, after which the latter legally remarried Hirsi in 2018.

In September, reports suggested the congresswoman’s husband wanted to divorce his wife following the revelations from court files of the divorce process between Tim Mynett and his spouse Beth.

Friday’s divorce filing from Omar came about an hour before the Mynetts’ first hearing into their marital split was postponed.

Earlier, the politician, who arrived in the US as a child refugee from Somalia, had to fend off online speculation that insinuated she was married to two men at once and that one was her brother.

Omar called the allegations “disgusting lies.”