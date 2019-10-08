Register
13:22 GMT +308 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Samuel Little, who has confessed to 93 murders between 1970 and 2005, is believed to be America's worst serial killer

    Meet America's Worst Serial Killer: Samuel Little Confesses to Strangling 90 Women Over Four Decades

    © AP Photo /
    US
    Get short URL
    101
    Subscribe

    The United States has been home to many of the world’s worst serial killer - the Boston Strangler, the Night Stalker, the BTK Killer, the Southside Slayer, the Grim Sleeper and of course the still unidentified Zodiac Killer. But Samuel Little might top them all.

    The Federal Bureau of Investigation is trying to identify dozens of women victims of America’s worst ever serial killer, a previously low-profile inmate at a prison in California.

    Samuel Little, who is now 79, has been spilling the beans on the trail of misery he left behind in several US states between 1970 and 2005.

    Little has admitted to 93 killings in Florida, Arkansas, Kentucky, Nevada, Ohio, California and Louisiana and the FBI have verified 50 of those confessions.

    He says he strangled all but one of his victims, who he drowned.

    ​In a video confession, Little described meeting the woman he drowned in New Orleans in 1982 and taking her out to the bayou in a Lincoln car: "She was pretty. Light coloured, honey brown skin. She was tall for a woman. Beautiful shape. And, uh, friendly."

    Most of the victims were black women, although at least one -  known as Little Mary, who he killed near Miami in 1971 or 1972 - was a transgender women.

    Little said he deliberately targeted people whose disappearances or deaths would not be a surprise - drug addicts, grifters and prostitutes.

    Some of his victims’ bodies have never been found but Little himself has drawn colour portraits of 30 of the women and the FBI are hoping their relatives or friends may be able to connect them to Little.

    Little, who is serving multiple life sentences, has been extremely co-operative with the FBI.

    ​He was convicted in California of three murder in 2013, pleaded guilty to another killing last year in Texas and in August this year he pleaded guilty to murdering four women in Ohio.

    Little, who sometimes used the surname McDowell, grew up in Lorain, Ohio but spent his life travelling the country, making a living by boxing or crime.

    Only a handful of his victims have been publicly identified.

    The authorities in Knox County, Tennesse, say Martha Cunningham - whose body was found in woods in January 1975 - was almost certainly a victim of Little.

    At the time of her death detectives attributed it to natural causes, despite her being bruised and naked from the waist down.

    Social media critics have said many of Little’s victims’ deaths were not properly investigated because of apathetic and even racist attitudes of detectives, especially in southern states.

    Although US serial killers tend to be white, there have been several black serial killers - including Alton Coleman, Maurey Travis and Lonnie Franklin, who was dubbed the Grim Sleeper because his crimes included a gap where he did not claim any victims.

    But one of the most notorious black serial killers - Wayne Williams, who was convicted of murdering several African-American boys in Atlanta in the 1970s, continues to protest his innocence amid claims the Ku Klux Klan were actually responsible.

    The world’s most prolific serial killer is believed to be the “Monster of the Andes”, Pedro Lopez, who raped and murdered 300 girls in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, while British doctor Harold Shipman is thought to have killed 250 patients. He hanged himself in prison in 2004, four years after being convicted of 15 murders.

    Tags:
    killing, murder, Louisiana, California, United States, serial killer
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Welcome to Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Welcome to the Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Destroy & Conquer?
    Destroy & Conquer?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse