Register
09:00 GMT +308 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A U.S. Capitol Police officer stands at the entrance to a secure area during closed-door interviews with Kurt Volker, a former special envoy to Ukraine, as House Democrats proceed with the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.

    Democrats Consider Hiding Trump-Ukraine Whistleblower’s Identity During Congress Testimony – Report

    Jose Luis Magana
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe

    After Donald Trump said he deserved to “meet” his accuser and demanded to know who gave the whistleblower the information on his conversation with Ukraine’s president, the whistleblower’s legal team expressed concern for their client’s safety.

    Democratic members of Congress are considering obscuring the identity of the intelligence officer whose whistleblower complaint has triggered an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, the Washington Post reports.

    Officials familiar with the matter told the newspaper that Democrats in the US House of Representatives are weighing whether to allow the whistleblower to testify away from Congress via a video link, concealing the officer’s appearance and altering their voice.

    Other options under consideration are said to include placing the whistleblower behind a screen or partition or conducting an audio-only testimony.

    “There are lots of different protocols and procedures we’re looking into to find out what works and doesn’t work to protect the identity of the whistleblower,” a Congress insider was quoted as saying. “That is paramount.”

    The whistleblower has agreed to testify to the intelligence committees in both the House and Senate. Whatever measures are in place for the individual’s meeting with the House investigators, a testimony to the Senate committee will have to have the same conditions, said Mark Zaid, a member of the whistleblower’s legal team.

    The testimony could take place “within the next couple of weeks”, but no specific date has been set yet, an unnamed US official told the Washington Post.

    The Ukrainegate Complaint

    The whistleblower complaint, filed in August with the inspector general of the intelligence community, revolves around a July phone call Donald Trump had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

    The report – based on second-hand information from other intelligence officials – alleges that Trump has “pressured” Zelensky into investigating former US vice president Joe Biden (his leading Democratic rival in the 2020 election) and his son Hunter Biden. The whistleblower suggested that Trump had withdrawn $400 million in military aid to Ukraine prior to the call as a quid pro quo; a rough transcript of the conversation shows that Trump did ask Zelensky to “look into” the Bidens, but it remains to be proven whether he had used the suspension of funds as leverage to pressure his counterpart.

    'Witness Intimidation'

    President Trump has denied any wrongdoing and repeatedly labelled the impeachment inquiry a “witch hunt”. He also said he wants to meet his accuser and suggested that the person who tipped off the whistleblower may have been “spying” on him.

    House Democrats have condemned Donald Trump's comments as “witness intimidation”, while lawyers representing the whistleblower have claimed that a $50,000 “bounty” was issued for information on their client’s identity and voiced concerns about Trump’s remarks.

    Some of Trump’s allies have said that the whistleblower’s identity must be exposed should the House move forward with the impeachment. “If the whistleblower’s allegations are turned into an impeachment article, it’s imperative that the whistleblower be interviewed in public, under oath, and cross-examined,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said on Sunday.

    Meanwhile, a second whistleblower emerged over the weekend claiming to have “direct knowledge” of the alleged plot by Trump to extort Zelensky.

    House Democrats have issued subpoenas to several White House officials in relation to the Ukrainegate inquiry, including Defence Secretary Mark Esper, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and acting White House Budget Director Russell Vought.

    Depositions have also been scheduled over the next two weeks, with five State Department officials who may have knowledge of the issue. These officials include former US envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker and US ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland. The House Intelligence Committee will question Sondland later in the day over the first whistleblower’s allegations that he had met with Zelensky to advise him on how to “navigate” Trump’s demands for a probe into Biden.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Welcome to Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Welcome to the Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Destroy & Conquer?
    Destroy & Conquer?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse