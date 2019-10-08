Register
04:14 GMT +308 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Mitch McConnell

    US Senator McConnell Calls on Trump to Prevent Turkey-Kurd Conflict in Northern Syria

    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    US
    Get short URL
    102
    Subscribe

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump must work to deter any conflict between Turkey and Kurdish fighters in order to prevent further escalation in the Middle East, US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday.

    "I urge the President to exercise American leadership to keep together our multinational coalition to defeat ISIS [Daesh] and prevent significant conflict between our NATO ally Turkey and our local Syrian counterterrorism partners", McConnell said in a statement.

    Other Republican senators, including Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Lindsey Graham and Mitt Romney - all members of the Foreign Relations Committee - criticized Trump's decision to abandon Kurdish forces in northern Syria, leaving them vulnerable to Turkey's offensive.

    Cruz said in a statement that it would be disgraceful to set idly by while Turkey slaughters the Kurds, as public reports suggest that Turkish leader Erdogan explicitly told President Trump he intends to do.

    "Kurds risked their lives-for many years-to fight alongside us", Cruz said.

    Cruz added that although it is important to avoid leaving US troops in Syria for a lengthier period of time, it is also important to address national security interests in the region, such as preventing the potential re-emergence of the Daesh terror group.

    US Congressman Will Hurd, a former CIA officer, said in a statement that not supporting the Kurds means surrendering the Middle East to Iran, Russia and Turkey.

    Hurd added that such a move would show US allies that an alliance with the United States "means nothing".

    Turkey considers Kurdish forces in Syria to be an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Turkey has classified the PKK as a terrorist organization.

    The Turkish combat planes reportedly earlier on Monday delivered an airstrike against a military base hosting Arab-Kurdish units of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Hasakah province in northeastern Syria.

    On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Ankara may launch a military operation in Syria in the coming days to clear the border area from Kurdish fighters. The White House has said that US forces would not support the Turkish military operation and would withdraw from the area.

    Later, the Turkish Defence Ministry said in a statement that Ankara has completed preparations for the military operation in northern Syria.

    *Daesh (IS, ISIS, ISIL, Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Pompeo, UK Counterpart Raab Discuss Turkey's Planned Operation in Syria - State Dept
    Turkish Foreign Minister Says Actions in Northern Syria 'Temporary Measure'
    Trump Warns Ankara Not to Hurt US Personnel Located in Area Close to Turkish Operation in Syria
    Washington Says No Turkish Military Operation Launched in Syria - US Official
    Turkish Defence Ministry Says Preparations For Military Operation in Syria Complete
    Tags:
    conflict, Mitch McConnell, Donald Trump, Syria, Turkey, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Welcome to Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Welcome to the Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Destroy & Conquer?
    Destroy & Conquer?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse