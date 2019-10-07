'Disaster in the Making': US Senator Graham Calls for Reversal of Syria Pullback

US President Donald Trump stated on Twitter earlier in the day that it is time for US troops to leave Syria and "ridiculous Endless Wars" behind.

Lindsey Graham, US senator and top Trump alley has commented on the US president's statement, saying that "this is a disaster in the making".

He further elaborated that it would be "a stain on America's honour to abandon the Kurds".

* Ensures ISIS comeback.

* Forces Kurds to align with Assad and Iran.

* Destroys Turkey’s relationship with U.S. Congress.

* Will be a stain on America’s honor for abandoning the Kurds. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 7, 2019

Also, if this plan goes forward will introduce Senate resolution opposing and asking for reversal of this decision. Expect it will receive strong bipartisan support. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 7, 2019

The statement comes after Donald Trump stated that US troops should be pulled out of Syria.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed that US troops began pulling out of North Syria, as Ankara plans to launch an anti-terrorist operation in the area.

In December last year, Trump announced that US troops would leave Syria as the Daesh terrorist group had been defeated there. Later on, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed that Washington would withdraw its forces, adding that the United States would continue its campaign against terrorism.

The United States and its allies have been present in Syria since 2014, with their proclaimed mission goal being to fight the Daesh* terrorist group.

However, the US coalition has also reportedly been attacking military sites that belong to the Syrian government and supporting armed opposition groups.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia