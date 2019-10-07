'The House Always Wins': Nancy Pelosi Refers to Сasino Meme on Trump Impeachment Bid - Video

Democratic lawmakers launched an impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump in late September, claiming he had crossed the line during negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky - an allegation he has strongly denied and has dismissed as a "witch hunt" and "coup attempt".

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has addressed the standoff between the congressional Democrats and President Donald Trump, reminding the president that he used to own a casino, and referencing a traditional gamblers' joke, she called a meme.

"Now we have an election coming up... How many people have said to you, 'This is the most important election of our time'? Well, this is. But I leave the other subject; I just have to tell you this one thing a cartoonist told me today. There's this meme going around, and I'm saying, 'Donald, you used to own a casino. You know the 'House' always wins'".

The statement comes after US officials interviewed another whistleblower over controversial talks between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. During the phone call, which occurred in July, the US President called on his counterpart to re-open an investigation into the business activity of Hunter Biden - the son of the former vice-president, and Democratic 2020 hopeful Joe Biden.

According to Democrats, during the conversation, Trumped exerted pressure on Zelensky, violating the law, in a bid to keep his seat after the elections.

Zelensky, however, denied that he was forced to re-launch the probe, while the US president accused Democrats of staging a "coup" and pursuing a "witch hunt".