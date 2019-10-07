Giuliani Says Trump Has ‘Every Right’ to Ask Other Countries to Help Him Investigate Biden

US President Donald Trump’s personal attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said Trump had “every right” to ask other countries to help him investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden amid the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

Speaking on this weekend’s broadcast of Fox News’s “Media Buzz”, Giuliani suggested that the US President has “every right to ask countries to help us in a criminal investigation that should be undertaken.” When asked whether it’s appropriate in cases where an investigation would involve a political opponent, Giuliani replied that it doesn’t matter.

“Suppose a political opponent committed murder, what are we going to do? He’s a political opponent, so you’re not going to investigate him?” he said.

Trump’s lawyer argued that he started the investigation of Biden back in November 2018 before the former vice president announced his run for the White House.

“I started it in November of 2018, solely for one single purpose, because I’m his defense lawyer and it exonerates him. It shows there was a lot more collusion in Ukraine than in Russia and that Joe Biden materially assisted in getting some of that covered up, and also, by the way, got his son out and got a five billion dollar crooked oligarch free who is now running around Ukraine thanking Joe Biden,” Giuliani said.

The inquiry into Trump’s 25 July telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was initiated after a whistleblower sent a complaint to Congress, claiming that Trump had pressed Zelensky to investigate possible corruption by 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden and implicitly threatened to withhold US military aid to Ukraine.

Trump denied the allegations, calling them another attempt at a political witch hunt to reverse the outcome of the 2016 US presidential election, and published the transcript of the telephone call with Zelensky. However, the US president claimed that Hunter Biden had received major investments from China.