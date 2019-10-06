US, Russia to Hold Fort Ross Dialogue in San Francisco on Sunday

Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov and former California Gov. Jerry Brown will attend the forum among other notable guests, including Russia's Sberbank CEO Herman Gref and former US Defence Secretary William Perry.
The topics that the participants will address cover the current US-Russian relations, crisis management, as well as the assessment of how to improve communication and cooperation between the two countries.
The Fort Ross Dialogue is an independent forum that has been held since 2012. It is named after a fortress which was the hub of the southernmost Russian settlements in North America from 1812 to 1842.
