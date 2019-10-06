US, Russia to Hold Fort Ross Dialogue in San Francisco on Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (Sputnik) - Officials from Russia and the United States, businessmen, scientists and civil society representatives will address the prospects of the relations between the two countries at the biannual Fort Ross Dialogue in San Francisco, California, on Sunday.

Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov and former California Gov. Jerry Brown will attend the forum among other notable guests, including Russia's Sberbank CEO Herman Gref and former US Defence Secretary William Perry.

The topics that the participants will address cover the current US-Russian relations, crisis management, as well as the assessment of how to improve communication and cooperation between the two countries.

Wikimedia Commons Fort Ross, originally called Fortress Ross, is a former Russian establishment in California, where the Native American Kashia lived and still do.

The Fort Ross Dialogue is an independent forum that has been held since 2012. It is named after a fortress which was the hub of the southernmost Russian settlements in North America from 1812 to 1842.