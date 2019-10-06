Watch Dozens of Visitors Stuck for Hours in Skyliner at Florida Disney World

What could be better than visiting one of the most renowned amusement parks in the whole world? It is, indeed, a real holiday for the guests – but sometimes, bad luck can turn it into an extremely scary experience!

Numerous attendants of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, have been stuck in a brand-new skyline ride after an alleged electricity malfunction. According to a Disney World spokeswoman, an "unexpected downtime" on the Skyliner ride led to the incident, however, there were no reports of any injuries.

Meanwhile, the guests and witnessed posted numerous photos and videos from the park, showing several damaged gondolas.

​The rescue crews with ladder trucks arrived at the site of events to take people off the dangerous heights.