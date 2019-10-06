Watch Dozens of Visitors Stuck for Hours in Skyliner at Florida Disney World

Numerous attendants of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, have been stuck in a brand-new skyline ride after an alleged electricity malfunction. According to a Disney World spokeswoman, an "unexpected downtime" on the Skyliner ride led to the incident, however, there were no reports of any injuries.
#disney #skyliner #disneyworld pic.twitter.com/txUiaVhjbI— JK DeLaCruz (@JK2559) October 6, 2019
Meanwhile, the guests and witnessed posted numerous photos and videos from the park, showing several damaged gondolas.
Not a fun experience on the new skyliner. @WaltDisneyWorld @WESH pic.twitter.com/fwuXjlN9wg— Ada (@Ada58974405) October 6, 2019
The rescue crews with ladder trucks arrived at the site of events to take people off the dangerous heights.
Fire crews now gearing up with harnesses. They have used a special truck to evacuate other gondolas so I’m hoping they won’t have us repell down. #skyliner pic.twitter.com/V4DMwydQ2l— Michael Wallace (@TigerMike83) October 6, 2019
