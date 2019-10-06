Register
    US Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)

    2008 Warren Video Contradicts Suggestion School Fired Her Over Pregnancy

    US
    Democratic hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren suggested this week that a school principal effectively fired her from a teaching job after she became "visibly pregnant," yet a 2008 video of her own interview proved her wrong.

    Warren told an audience at a town hall in Carson City, Nev. Wednesday that she had "loved" working as a special needs teacher.

    "By the end of the first year, I was visibly pregnant, and the principal did what principals did in those days," she said. "Wish me luck and hire someone else for the job."

    However, the video of a televised interview recorded back in 2008 proves that she said earlier it was her decision to leave the job.

    “My first year post-graduation, I worked -- it was in a public school system but I worked with the children with disabilities. I did that for a year, and then that summer I actually didn’t have the education courses, so I was on an 'emergency certificate,' it was called. […]I went back to graduate school and took a couple of courses in education and said, 'I don’t think this is going to work out for me.' I was pregnant with my first baby, so I had a baby and stayed home for a couple of years, and I was really casting about, thinking, 'What am I going to do?' she said back then.

    Warren has repeated the story at campaign appearances throughout the summer of 2019, each time repeating the "principal did what principals did" line to describe her departure from teaching.

    This is not the first time Warren was spotted missing details of her story. She has been widely criticized for identifying herself as a Native American in legal directories before applying to work at Harvard Law School. The DNA test proved that she is only between 1/64th and 1/1,024th Native American, leading her to apologize for identifying as Native American on past forms.

    Tags:
    2020 election, Elizabeth Warren, Politics, USA
