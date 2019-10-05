'They Must Be Stopped': Trump Accuses 'Do Nothing Democrats' of Meddling in 2016, 2020 Elections

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on 24 September announced the commencement of an impeachment inquiry into Trump’s telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a whistleblower listed a complaint alleging that the president had engaged in misconduct.

US President Donald Trump has lambasted the Democrats, claiming that not only are they interfering in the 2020 election, but they are continuing to interfere in the 2016 election.

Not only are the Do Nothing Democrats interfering in the 2020 Election, but they are continuing to interfere in the 2016 Election. They must be stopped! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2019

The statement comes after US Congressmen Adam Schiff, Elijah Cummings, and Eliot Engel, who chair three House committees, said that they had issued a subpoena to White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney to obtain documents related to the Trump-Ukraine impeachment inquiry.

"We deeply regret that President Trump has put us - and the nation - in this position, but his actions have left us with no choice but to issue this subpoena", the three chairmen said in a letter on 4 October.

On 24 September, Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into Trump’s 25 July telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The inquiry was initiated after a whistleblower sent a complaint to Congress, saying that Trump had pressed Zelensky to investigate possible corruption by 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter and implicitly threatened to withhold US military aid to Ukraine.

Trump denied the allegations, calling them another attempt at a political witch hunt to reverse the outcome of the 2016 US presidential election, going on to publish the transcript of the telephone call with Zelensky.​