Elizabeth Warren Insists Transcripts of Trump’s Calls With China’s Xi Jinping Be Released

The development comes as President Trump is facing an impeachment inquiry over allegations that he asked his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate one of his political rivals.

Elizabeth Warren has demanded the full release of Donald Trump’s calls with Chinese President Xi Jinping after Trump said China should investigate Hunter Biden and his father Joe, Trump’s potential rival in the 2020 presidential election, for corruption.

"China should start an investigation into the Bidens, because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine”, Mr Trump told reporters as he left the White House.

CNN claims that Trump discussed Biden’s and Warren’s political prospects during a conversation with the Chinese leader Xi Jinping on 18 June. Trump told Xi that he wouldn’t intervene in the situation in Hong Kong while Washington and Beijing are trying to hammer out a trade deal.

Trump can say what he wants about me, but it's outrageous that any president would sell out the people of Hong Kong behind closed doors.



The public must see the transcript of Trump's call with Xi. And we need a leader who will stand up for our values. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 3, 2019

​Trump’s remarks on China have sparked outrage among the Democrats, who say that he was openly asking a foreign government to interfere in the upcoming elections.

The development comes as the Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry against him following a whistleblower complaint. An anonymous member of an intelligence agency claimed that Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into reopening an investigation against Hunter Biden, the son of his political rival Joe Biden.

The former vice president’s son was on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, which was once investigated for corruption. Joe Biden allegedly asked the then Ukrainian general prosecutor to drop the investigation. President Trump admitted that he had discussed Joe Biden with Volodymyr Zelensky, but denied wrongdoing, saying that the conversation was "perfect". The US Justice Department has released a transcript of Trump’s call with President Zelensky.

Republican Senator Ben Sasse urged Americans not to look for “Chinese commies for the truth”. Sasse stressed that it’s the duty of US courts to find out whether Hunter Biden broke any laws.