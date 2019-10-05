Register
12:22 GMT +305 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, center, and national security adviser John Bolton, right, listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the Office of Government Hall, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Hanoi

    US Secretary of State Pompeo Fails to Meet House Subpoena Deadline to Provide Docs on Ukraine

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US
    Get short URL
    230
    Subscribe

    US lawmakers subpoenaed the White House earlier on Friday, requesting documents relevant to the pending House impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo missed the House subpoena deadline for providing Ukraine-related documents, CNN reported on Saturday, citing a Foreign Affairs Committee aide:

    "Secretary Pompeo has failed to meet the deadline to produce documents required by the subpoena. However, the State Department has contacted the Committees on this matter, and we hope the Department will cooperate in full promptly. Apart from the outstanding subpoena, we look forward to hearing from Ambassadors Sondland and Yovanovitch next week", the aide told the broadcaster.

    Meanwhile, the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the Committee on Oversight and Reform also subpoenaed the head of American diplomacy. Members of the House also scheduled depositions for five State Department officials.

    Lawmakers require the documents from Pompeo amid the ongoing impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump; which was launched in September, after a whistleblower's complaint about a phone call between the US president and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky. 

    During their conversation on 25 July, Trump asked Zelensky to investigate the business activities of Hunter Biden – the son of ex-Vice President and Democratic 2020 contender Joe Biden. He pointed out the politician's role in removing the Ukrainian former chief prosecutor that was supposedly conducting an investigation against Biden's son in 2016.

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (R) and U.S. Vice President Joe Biden greet journalists during their final meeting in Kiev, Ukraine, January 16, 2017
    © REUTERS / Gleb Garanich
    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (R) and U.S. Vice President Joe Biden greet journalists during their final meeting in Kiev, Ukraine, January 16, 2017

    The White House released a transcript of the call to prove that Trump wasn't pressuring Zelensky. The Ukrainian president also stated he hadn't been coerced by anybody, but House Democrats claim that Trump should be impeached for abusing his power in a bid to win the 2020 elections.

    The US president called the probe another "witch hunt", stating that the Democrats are trying to destroy the Republican party, and reiterated that Kyiv should investigate Biden's case, adding that China should launch a similar investigation.

    Related:

    Romney Says Trump’s Calls to Invite China to Investigate Biden’s Illegal Activities ‘Appalling’
    Second Whistleblower May File Complaint Over Trump’s Ukraine Call – Report
    Pundit on Trump Impeachment: One of Greatest Miscalculations in History of Presidential Elections
    Tags:
    Joe Biden, impeachment, Donald Trump, subpoena, US House of Representatives, United States, Ukraine, Mike Pompeo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 28 September - 4 October
    This Week in Pictures: 28 September - 4 October
    Nickelback Claps Back
    Nickelback Claps Back
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse