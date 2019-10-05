Register
09:20 GMT +305 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Capitol in Washington is seen at dawn, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. House Democrats are moving quickly on the impeachment probe of President Donald Trump after a whistleblower exposed a July phone call the president had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in which Trump pressed for an investigation of political rival Joe Biden and his family.

    Second Whistleblower May File Complaint Over Trump’s Ukraine Call – Report

    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    US
    Get short URL
    131
    Subscribe

    The first intelligence officer blew the whistle on President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine in August; the complaint centred on his July phone conversation with Ukraine’s president. Although Donald Trump denies any wrongdoing, another complaint, this time from a person closer to the events, may well embolden the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

    A second US intelligence official is considering submitting his own whistleblower complaint over Donald Trump’s problematic phone call with Ukrainian President Zelensky which has triggered an impeachment process; The New York Times reported citing two sources briefed on the matter.

    The official is said to have more direct knowledge about the events than the first whistleblower and reportedly was among those interviewed by Michael Atkinson, inspector general of the intelligence community, to corroborate the allegations brought by the original whistleblower.

    Under the Intelligence Community Whistleblower Protection Act of 1998, if an official who works in intelligence wants to come forward about serious problems involving intelligence activities, they should file a whistleblower complaint with the inspector general to obtain legal protection from potential retaliation, such as firing or demotion.

    It wasn’t clear, however, the NYT reports, whether the second whistleblower needs to file a complaint to shield himself from reprisal since he has met with Michael Atkinson’s office and has apparently gained the protections already.

    Trump Impeachment Inquiry

    The second complaint may add fuel to the ongoing impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump, triggered by the first whistleblower last week. At the centre of the first complaint is a phone call between Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on 25 July. During their conversation (a rough transcript of which has already been released), Trump asked Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading Democratic 2020 hopeful, and his son over corruption allegations.

    Trump insists he had not coerced his counterpart, while Zelensky also said he did not feel any pressure during the phone conversation. The House Democrats, however, believe the phone call provides evidence that Trump had used his presidential power to solicit foreign interference in the 2020 election.

    White House May Stonewall the Dems

    On Friday night, the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed the Trump administration to turn over documents on its dealings with Ukraine. The House Democrats had sent similar requests to Vice President Mike Pence, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, while depositions had been scheduled with five former and current State Department employees.

    The situation has evolved into a full-blown constitutional crisis; Mike Pompeo has made it clear he would “use all means” to stifle the attempts to question his State Department colleagues, while the White House reportedly plans to tell House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that President Trump can ignore lawmakers’ demands in the Ukraine investigation until after a vote by the full chamber on its impeachment inquiry.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 28 September - 4 October
    This Week in Pictures: 28 September - 4 October
    Nickelback Claps Back
    Nickelback Claps Back
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse