US State Dept Officer Convicted in Bribe Scheme With Turkish Construction Firm - DOJ

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A contracting officer at the US State Department has been found guilty for his role in a bribe scheme with a Turkish construction firm, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a press release on Friday.

"Zaldy Sabino, 60, of Fort Washington, Maryland was convicted of 13 counts of conspiracy, bribery, honest services wire fraud and making false statements," the release said.

Sabino was charged in April 2019 with joining the owner of a Turkish construction firm in a bribery and procurement fraud plot from which he received at least $239,300 in cash payments, the Justice Department said.

"Sabino supervised multi-million dollar construction contracts awarded to the Turkish owner’s business partners and while Sabino made over a half-million dollars in structured cash deposits into his personal bank accounts," the release explained.

Sabino allegedly hid his activities by making false statements on financial disclosure forms and during his background reinvestigation, the Justice Department said.