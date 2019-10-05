Iowa Teacher Placed on Leave After Threatening Greta Thunberg in Facebook Comment

An Iowa science teacher has been placed on leave after posting what appeared to be a threatening comment on social media aimed at young climate change activist Greta Thunberg before her planned visit to the state.

The Waterloo Community School District said Friday in an emailed statement to Fox News that the Facebook post "rose to the level of putting this employee on administrative leave pending an investigation."

The comment gained attention after a social media user noticed it. The post came ahead of the Swedish teen's planned visit to Iowa City for a student-led climate protest on Friday.

The post asked, "Who's all going?" to the event, with a user named Matt Baish responding, "Don’t have my sniper rifle."

The district's social media policy warns staffers to "think twice before posting" and to not post "threats of physical or bodily harm."

Thunberg, 16, has made headlines for her calls for world leaders to take aggressive measures to combat the damaging effects of climate change. She testified before Congress and denounced world leaders at a United Nations summit for an insufficient action plan on climate change, claiming they weren’t “mature enough.” She came under criticism from several world leaders, including US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who noted that "no one has explained to Greta that the modern world is complex and different and […] people in Africa or in many Asian countries want to live at the same wealth level as in Sweden."