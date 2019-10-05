White House Subpoenaed by House Dems for Impeachment Inquiry Documents

The subpoena, issued by Democratic Representatives Elijah E. Cummings, Adam Schiff and Eliot Engel called on acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney to cooperate with the oversight committee's investigation into the "extent to which [US President Donald Trump] jeopardized national security by pressing Ukraine to interfere with the 2020 election."
"After nearly a month of stonewalling, it appears clear that the President has chosen the path of defiance, obstruction, and cover-up,” the chairmen said in a Friday evening press release.
Subpoena sent to @WhiteHouse from House committees. #ImpeachmentInquiry pic.twitter.com/Nu0UDaobuj— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 4, 2019
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)