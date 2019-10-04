US House Democrats Request Documents From VP Pence Related to Impeachment Inquiry

House Democrats have asked Vice President Mike Pence to send them relevant documents in connection with their ongoing impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump.

The chairmen of several committees in the Democrat-controlled US House of Representatives have given Pence until October 15 to supply them with documents relevant to their investigation into Trump's July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Trump's subsequent hushing up of a whistleblower report about the call.

"Your failure or refusal to comply with the request, including at the direct or behest of the President or the White House, shall constitute evidence of obstruction of the House's impeachment inquiry and may be used as an adverse inference against you and the President," the letter notes, sent by heads of the Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Oversight and Reform.

Pence is just the probe's latest target in the Trump administration: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was served a subpoena last week in connection to the probe, and investigators have spoken with other cabinet members such as Energy Secretary Rick Perry. Pompeo subsequently confirmed he was on the call, and Trump has implicated Pence in the conversation, too.

The letter provides extensive context for the requests, including a section, "reports relating to your involvement during this period," which notes that according to a Washington Post report from Wednesday, "President Trump repeatedly 'used' you 'in efforts to exert pressure on the leader of Ukraine at a time when the president was using other channels to solicit information that he hoped would be damaging to a Democratic rival.'"

"It remains unclear to what extent to had knowledge of specific aspects of some of these events," the letter notes.

