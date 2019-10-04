Photos: US Police Search for Speedo-Wearing Man Stalking Sorority Houses

Investigators with Ohio’s Kent Police Department are on the hunt for an unidentified, semi-nude man who has been captured on home surveillance footage appearing on the front porches of several Kent State University sorority houses.

Footage shared by the department includes images in which the red speedo-wearing individual is seen with various words and symbols written on his body. Some of the phrases on his chest and abdomen include “Laugh at me,” “Pervert,” “Shrimp d**k” and “Fist f**ker.” He also had the phrase “So tiny,” with arrows pointing toward his genitals, on his upper thighs.

Images released by police also show the individual filming his antics while sporting some headphones. Local station WKYC reported that the latest incident unfolded Thursday around 2:20 a.m. local time at the Delta Gamma house, and that he appeared to be committing the act while Facetiming someone.

According to local news station WREG, Kent police believe the man is responsible for at least three other similar incidents, one of which reportedly involved the man walking up to a Kent State sorority house completely nude before proceeding to dance around the grounds.

Residents are urged to contact law enforcement officials should they have any tips that could lead to identifying the wanted man.

This latest development comes as Kent State police charged 21-year-old Christopher Clark for allegedly pulling down a female student’s pants at a campus fitness track, Cleveland.com reported